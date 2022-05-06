Hawaii baseball team allows UNLV 17 hits in road loss

The UNLV baseball team rolled up 17 hits en route to an 11-5 victory over Hawaii in today’s opener of a three-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nev.
The Rebels entered leading the nation in hitting with a .336 average. They scored five runs in the bottom of the first to wipe out the Rainbow Warriors’ 2-0 lead, then broke a 5-all tie when Diego Alarcon sprinted home on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth. Edarian Williams and Eric Bigani had run-scoring singles in the sixth for insurance. Bigani blasted a three-run homer in the eighth to end the suspense.
This was only the Rebels’ second “home” game at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators’ home venue. Las Vegas Ballpark is ranked as the top field in AAA baseball.
Second baseman Stone Miyao was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the ’Bows.
The Rebels, who are in first place in the Mountain West, improved to 32-16 overall. The ’Bows, who are second in the Big West, fell to 20-20.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.