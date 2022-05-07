Hawaii baseball team routs UNLV in 8 innings

Kyson Donahue belted two home runs and Jacob Igawa and Stone Miyao each rocketed two-run homers to power the University of Hawaii baseball team to a 13-3 rout of UNLV today at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nev.
The game was abbreviated to eight innings because of the 10-run mercy agreement between the teams.
Donahue returned to the lineup as the third baseman after being held out of three consecutive games. Donahue hit a two-run homer in a five-run fifth, then opened the eighth with a solo shot.
Igawa’s homer staked the Rainbow Warriors to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Miyao’s two-run homer made it 6-3 in the third.
Blaze Koali‘i Pontes allowed three runs and struck out nine in six innings to earn the victory. In four starts, Pontes has a 1.80 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while averaging 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. In the last nine games, Pontes has a 1.62 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.
The teams split the first two of this three-game series. The first pitch for Sunday’s finale is at 9 a.m. Hawaii time.
