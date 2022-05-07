Waiakea beats Baldwin 3-2 to win its second state baseball championship

WAILUKU >> Waiakea senior Kedren Kinzie drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Warriors knocked off Baldwin 3-2 in the Division I final of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships tonight at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Kyson Wada singled twice and drove in a run for the BIIF champion Warriors (11-0), who will fly home with the second state baseball title in school history.

Kaleb Sato, Justice Dorser and Wada combined to hold Baldwin (16-1) to three hits. The Bears, who had scored 20 runs in their two wins to get to the final, scored their first run in the third inning when shortstop Wehiwa Aloy tripled and scored on Levi Maddela’s one-out single back up the middle.

STATE TITLE NO. 2 FOR WAIAKEA. Warriors hold on to win 3-2. pic.twitter.com/el45Bau4SF — Billy Hull (@billyhull) May 8, 2022

Wada entered the game with two on and nobody out in the seventh inning and gave up a sacrifice fly to Christian Dominno before getting a fly ball to right to end it.

Baldwin’s Davin Lewis pitched a complete game in the loss, allowing only three hits. He walked six with three coming in the fifth inning who all came around to score.

Waiakea’s win secured a fourth state championship for the neighbor islands in the last five tournament played.