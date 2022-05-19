comscore Officials report possible monkeypox case in New York | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Officials report possible monkeypox case in New York

  • By Joseph Goldstein / New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 4:40 p.m.

The authorities said little about the patient, who is currently in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. Read more

Previous Story
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing
Next Story
North Korea’s low death count questioned amid COVID-19 outbreak

Scroll Up