California Baptist baseball team ends Hawaii’s five-game winning streak

David Martin, Harrison Spohn and Josh Paino each had three hits to lift the California Baptist baseball team to a 6-4 victory over Hawaii today at Totman Stadium in Riverside, Calif.

The inter-conference outcome ended the Rainbow Warriors’ five-game winning streak. The ’Bows, who went 3-1 on this road trip, fell to 27-22 overall. The ’Bows return to Honolulu Tuesday ahead of the season-ending series against Cal Poly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

UH starting pitcher Cameron Hagan exited after Russell Stevenson belted a solo homer to open the third inning and extend the Lancers’ lead to 5-0.

The Bows scored three runs in the fourth on Matt Wong’s two-run double and Bronson Rivera’s run-scoring double. In the sixth, the Bows cut the deficit to 5-4 on Kyson Donahue’s home run, his second in as many days.

But the Lancers added an insurance run when Spohn grounded into a bases-loaded double play in the bottom of the sixth.

CJ Culpepper, making his first relief appearance after 14 starts this season, struck out the side in the ninth for the save.