Voyaging canoes Hokule‘a, Hikianalia headed home to Hawaii after Tahiti visit

The voyaging canoes Hokule‘a and Hikianalia departed Tuesday from Papeete, Tahiti, on their way back home to Hawaii.

The vessels will moor for a day or two off Rangiroa before setting sail for Hilo, according to a Polynesian Voyaging Society news release. Their voyage back home is expected to take 17 to 21 days.

The canoes departed Hilo on April 18 on their 2,500-mile “Kealaikahiki Voyage” to Tahiti, arriving in Papeete on May 7. The experience is preparing crews for next year’s “Moananuiakea Voyage,” a five-year voyage around the Pacific.

The eight crew members aboard the Hokule‘a include captain and navigator Nainoa Thompson, senior crew member Max Yarawamai, safety officer Archie Kalepa, navigator Lehua Kamalu, apprentice navigators Tamiko Fernelius, Kana Uchino and Kai Hoshijo, and Jordan Manley, who is documenting the trip.

The 11 crew members on Hikianalia include navigator and captain Bruce Blankefeld, navigator Haunani Kane, captain-in-training Rex Lokeni, safety officer Noland Keaulana, medical officer Seren Tokumura, cultural protocol officer Maleko Lorenzo, apprentice navigator Lucy Lee, and crew members Kalani Kahalioumi, Amanda Millen, Kalo Daley and Kamehana Taylor, and Philamer Batangan, who is documenting the voyage.

While in French Polynesia, crew members continued to train and prepare the canoes for the return voyage, according to the release. “They also participated in events focused on cultural protocol, ocean protection and honoring the strong relationship between Tahiti and Hawai‘i,” the release said.

To follow the canoes’ progress, visit the voyaging dashboard at waahonua.com.