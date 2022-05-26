Hawaii County police investigate fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo

Hawaii island police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that took place in Hilo Saturday evening.

The Hawaii Police Department said the single-vehicle collision that killed a 40-year-old man operating a motorcycle took place just before 10 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawailani Street in Hilo.

The victim, identified as Eric Fontes of Hilo, was found unresponsive on the scene and transported in critical condition to Hilo Medical Center. He was later transported to Queen’s Medical Center, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

It’s not clear what led to the collision, HPD said, but the department reported that Fontes was not wearing a helmet at the time and that the roadway was dry. An investigation is ongoing to determine contributing factors to the collision, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Those who may have information about the collision can contact Officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.