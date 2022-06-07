This larb has mushrooms instead of meat

Earthy mushrooms replace meat in this take on larb. A dish popular in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, larb is often a lively combination of cooked minced meat, fresh herbs and a punchy dressing.

In this recipe, mushrooms are roasted until golden brown and crispy around the edges, and, once cooled, tossed with a mix of cilantro, mint, basil and aromatics, including sliced scallions.

Lime juice and soy sauce keep the dressing tangy and savory. A subtle, nutty crunch from toasted ground rice is an essential element of the salad, so don’t skip this step.

Serve the dish with steamed rice and additional lime wedges for squeezing.

Roasted Mushroom Larb

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as button, oyster, and shiitake, trimmed and quartered, or torn into 2-inch pieces if large

• 1/4 cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed or vegetable oil

• Salt

• 2 tablespoons uncooked glutinous or sweet rice

• 2 limes

• 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 2 bird’s eye chiles, sliced, or 1/2 teaspoon red-chile flakes

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

• 1/4 cup sliced scallions

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

• 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, torn

• 1/2 cup fresh Thai or sweet basil leaves, torn

• Steamed rice, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Spread the mushrooms in an even layer on a sheet pan and drizzle with the oil. Season with salt and, using your fingers, toss to coat. Roast, turning the pan halfway through, until mushrooms are golden brown and crisp around the edges, about 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, toast the rice in a small skillet over medium, stirring often, until it begins to smell nutty and turn golden, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Transfer to a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder and process to a medium-coarse powder.

Zest and juice 1 lime into a medium mixing bowl. Add the sugar, soy sauce, garlic and chile. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the roasted mushrooms to the bowl and toss to coat. Add the onion, scallions, cilantro, mint and basil. Stir to combine, then sprinkle on the toasted rice powder.

Cut the remaining lime into wedges. Serve the mushroom larb alongside steamed rice with lime wedges for squeezing.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.