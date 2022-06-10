Top News Honolulu police identify victim, suspect in Waipahu fatal shooting By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 1:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Endrews E. Setefano allegedly shot Aigofie Aigofie after an altercation in Waipahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu police today arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the Feb. 13 shooting death of 27-year-old Aigofie Aigofie at Honowai Neighborhood Park in Waipahu. At about 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said Aigofie and his friends were hanging out and drinking when 33-year-old Endrews E. Setefano pulled up in a black sport utility vehicle. Setefano was in the area picking up a woman, police said. As Setefano drove away, he exchanged words with Aigofie and his friends. Setefano stopped, got out of the SUV and continued to argue with Aigofie before he allegedly shot him. Aigofie was pronounced dead at the scene. During an investigation, HPD homicide detail detectives positively identified Setefano. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, place to keep pistol, and illegal use of a firearm. Setefano has more than a dozen prior arrests and citations including three charges of misdemeanor assault in March 2007 that landed him in jail for eight days, according to state court documents. The charges were dismissed in 2016 after Setefano completed anger management courses and completed conditions similar to probation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. Previous Story China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report Next Story Biden, leaders reach migration pact despite attendance flap