UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: HPD’s new chief Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan to discuss plans for department

New Honolulu Police Department Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. today to discuss plans and vision for the department. Logan was recently sworn in as the city’s 12th police chief during a private ceremony.

Zane Logan, the 36-year-old son of the newly sworn-in chief, has been charged with second-degree burglary related to the alleged theft of two bicycles in 2021.