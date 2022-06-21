Woman, 31, arrested after she allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend multiple times with a knife in Waikiki early today.

The stabbing occurred in a vehicle in a parking lot on Ohua Avenue sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:10 a.m.

Police said the victim, 51, sustained multiple stab wounds to his arm and shoulder area. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree assault.