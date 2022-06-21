Woman, 31, arrested after she allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend multiple times with a knife in Waikiki early today.
The stabbing occurred in a vehicle in a parking lot on Ohua Avenue sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:10 a.m.
Police said the victim, 51, sustained multiple stab wounds to his arm and shoulder area. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police arrested the woman on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.