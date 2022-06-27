Man, 40, dies hiking Kaena Point

Two men ran into trouble at Kaena Point in separate, unrelated cases on Sunday.
A 40-year-old man died after he had trouble breathing while hiking in the Kaena Point area Sunday.
Honolulu police said the man had trouble breathing just after 11:25 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Police said the man had an undisclosed medical condition. There were no signs of suspicious circumstances.
In a separate unrelated case, a 24-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest while bicycling at the Kaena Point Trail shortly after 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him until Ocean Safety personnel arrived, according to the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Services Department.
The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter also responded and airlifted the bicyclist to a landing zone at Yokohama Bay where EMS personnel conducted advanced life support.
He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
