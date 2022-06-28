Man, 41, charged in alleged Ewa armed robbery

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Ewa.

Sheldon E. Bryant was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, place to keep a pistol or revolver and first-degree terroristic threatening.

His aggregate bail is set at $150,000.

Honolulu police said a 30-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a suspect armed with a handgun at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect allegedly ordered him to exit the vehicle.

Police noted the suspect and victim are acquaintances.

That night, officers located the suspect, identified as Bryant, in Kapolei and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was recovered.

Bryant has a criminal record of three felony convictions for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia and two petty misdemeanor convictions for harassment and disorderly conduct.