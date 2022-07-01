Honolulu firefighters find body after extinguishing blaze near Honokai Hale

Honolulu police and fire officials have opened an investigation after a body was found in an area where a brush fire broke out in Kapolei Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the small brush fire near Honokai Hale in West Oahu just before 11:50 a.m.

After crews contained the blaze, firefighters found the body of a female, police said.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said the body was retrieved and transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office at the scene.

Police have classified the case as an unattended death.

An autopsy is scheduled to today to determine the exact cause of death.