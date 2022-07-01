comscore Honolulu firefighters find body after extinguishing blaze near Honokai Hale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters find body after extinguishing blaze near Honokai Hale

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 am

Honolulu police and fire officials have opened an investigation after a body was found in an area where a brush fire broke out in Kapolei Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the small brush fire near Honokai Hale in West Oahu just before 11:50 a.m.

After crews contained the blaze, firefighters found the body of a female, police said.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said the body was retrieved and transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office at the scene.

Police have classified the case as an unattended death.

An autopsy is scheduled to today to determine the exact cause of death.

