4-acre brush fire in Maili probably caused by fireworks

A brush fire that threatened homes in Maili tonight has been brought under control by the Honolulu Fire Department.
The 4-acre fire was probably caused by fireworks, fire Capt. Malcolm Medrano said.
Crews responded to the fire near Mokila Street in Maili at around 7:30 p.m. with 12 units manned with 46 personnel.
“Even though the wind direction shifted a few times changing the direction of the fire, the aggressive offensive fire attack approach contained the fire at 9:24 p.m.,” Medrano said.
Firefighters remained at scene to “mop up” and put out smoldering hot spots, he said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.