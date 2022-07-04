4-acre brush fire in Maili probably caused by fireworks

A brush fire that threatened homes in Maili tonight has been brought under control by the Honolulu Fire Department.

The 4-acre fire was probably caused by fireworks, fire Capt. Malcolm Medrano said.

Crews responded to the fire near Mokila Street in Maili at around 7:30 p.m. with 12 units manned with 46 personnel.

“Even though the wind direction shifted a few times changing the direction of the fire, the aggressive offensive fire attack approach contained the fire at 9:24 p.m.,” Medrano said.

Firefighters remained at scene to “mop up” and put out smoldering hot spots, he said.