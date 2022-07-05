H Mart to open new supermarket in Pearl City

H Mart, a popular Asian grocery chain, is opening another store in Pearl City, with a grand opening planned for 10 a.m. on July 22, according to an announcement on the company’s website.

The Asian supermarket, which offers produce, meat, seafood, Korean staples, and Asian groceries and housewares, currently has one location in the state at 458 Keawe St. in Kakaako, which opened on May 28, 2020.

H Mart Pearl City at Pearl City Shopping Center, 850 Kamehameha Highway, will also offer a “mega food hall Market Eatery.”

At its grand opening, H Mart is offering a free thermos mug and disposable face masks to new and current smart card members with a valid email address while supplies last. A free gift giveaway is also planned, with the number of gifts depending on the amount spent, for purchases over $30, $60 and $90 while supplies last.

H Mart, which is operated by the Hanahreum, Corp., opened its first store in Queens, New York in 1982, and now has more than 90 stores across the U.S. in Arizona, California, Georgia, Texas, and Michigan, among other states.

H Mart is currently hiring in all departments for the new Pearl City supermarket. If interested, send a resume to west.hr@hmart.com or call 657-210-1202 (in English) or 562-318-3455 Ext.2013 (in Korean).