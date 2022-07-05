2022 Election: Nelson Mukai

Name on ballot:

Nelson Mukai

Running for:

Kauai county council

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

No answer submitted

Current occupation:

High School Teacher

Age:

58

Previous job history:

Business computer programming

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

Bachelors of Arts U.H. Manoa Political Science

What is the most pressing need for the people you seek to represent, and what will you do to address that need?

As a council member, I will make sure we work together as a team for a better World. There are many issues and projects that face Kauai, and I’ll make sure be prioritize and get things done one at a time.

I’ve been a Coach, Manager, Teacher, and Business Man. I’ve always been a leader and now I want to lead people.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the county level to help residents cope with high consumer prices?

We got to help the people of Kauai from inflation and not raise Taxes at this time. People who are willing and able need to get to work so they can enjoy life and move forward in this world. Life is Work, when you work you have shelter, food, family, and transportation.

What specific solutions do you propose to combat homelessness and to make housing more affordable to residents?

I think we need to set a place where homeless can set up there tents and have bathroom facilities and electrical access. I truly believe that we should help the homeless because, Blessed are the meek in spirit because they will inherit the Kingdom of GOD.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

Resident should have an option to take the Vaccine or not, This is a free country and we should not be told what to do, it’s our prerogative .

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

We cannot forget about people suffering, Food, Shelter, and washrooms are a necessiety of life.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make county government more transparent to the public?

Nobody is perfect But there are some virtues from the Bible that need to be thought. Like honor your father and mother, and don’t Kill, Steal, and commit adultery. We need to bring these type of teachings back to Government.

Do you think more needs to be done at the county level to manage tourism? If so, what would you propose?

Tourism is all good now. But I would like to see the tourist be more educated when they visit the islands. They need to know Laws of the islands and lifestyles of the people before coming here and cause all kinds of violations.

What would you propose to help diversify the county’s economy beyond tourism?

I’m willing to listen to all types of agricultural desertifications.. We have to brainstorm and see what grows best in Hawaiian Soils and ways to get away from pests.

What can county government do to mitigate the affects of sea-level rise?

We have to plan ahead, we know it’s inevitable that it will happen. On Kauai most of our roads are along coastal area, We may need to go inland.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I grew up on Kauai for 28 years, Then I lived in California for 20 years. Then at age 50 I got my Political Science degree. I humbly ask for your support in this election and I believe I can do an excellent job.

Mahalo Nui Loa,

Nelson Mukai