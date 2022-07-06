Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned building in Mapunapuna

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial building in Mapunapuna this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
At around 4:20 p.m., HFD received a call about a building fire at 664 Kakoi St. Responding firefighters arrived at the scene and found a “visible fire emanating from a second floor window of an abandoned two-story commercial building.”
Firefighters searched the building for occupants but found that it was empty. They brought the fire under control within minutes and extinguished it at just before 4:50 p.m.
The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated. HFD reported no injuries and said that the unit was not equipped with smoke alarms.
