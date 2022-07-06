2022 Election: Shirley Ann L. Templo

Name on ballot:

Shirley Ann L. Templo

Running for:

State House – District 30

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

shirleytemplo.com

Current occupation:

Small Business Owner

Age:

30

Previous job history:

Ilima Marketing; City and County of Honolulu: Councilmember Joey Manahan’s Office

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I have worked and collaborated in various organizations and causes that have given me the insight, wisdom, and experience to have a strong representative voice for the people of Hawai’i.

What is the most pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

After talking to my neighbors in the community, many families and individuals shared that fInancial hardship is the most difficult challenge they are going through.

In my community, there is a huge gap between a lot of people wanting help and a lot of people who are able to help.

Oftentime, our community members are not aware of public assistance and how to get it.

It is one of my top priorities to ensure that our community is connected and is aware of the resources available to the public and have the resources be accessible for them. Also, it is my duty to empower them so they are able to live more comfortable lives.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the state level to help Hawaii residents cope with high consumer prices?

Generally, inflation is due to high consumer demand combined with low supply. In order to adjust inflation, there needs to be an increase in supply where demands are being met.

One way to mitigate inflation is to cut taxes— cutting taxes will help our families keep more of their money in their pockets.

Hawaii’s rising gasoline prices are among the highest in the nation. Should Hawaii lower or temporarily suspend state taxes on gasoline to help ease the pain at the pump?

Yes, implementing a pause in our gas state tax will provide some relief to consumers. States like Maryland, New York, Georgia, have suspended their state gas taxes, and President Biden has called for local and state governments to give people a break at the pump.

Do you support or oppose efforts to slow or limit the number of tourists to Hawaii? Please explain.

I support responsible and sustainable tourism. Tourism has remained Hawai’i’s primary economic driver and it is important to support our heavily relied upon economic revenue.

In this time of economic crisis, we need to work together with our private industries. They play an important role in society—they create jobs for our local working families.

In the long term goal, it is best to diversify our economy. In the time being and with our situation at hand, it is best that we find a balanced plan to positively impact both our residents and the visitors.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes. Diversification is one of the most effective ways to increase long-term economic resilience.

The State of Hawaii, in particular the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC), is doing a great job in improving our economic growth and diversification. HTDC has been supporting businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs. Also, HTDC has focused their efforts in redeveloping high-tech, knowledge-based and other emerging industries including biotechnology, non-fossil fuel energy alternatives, ocean sciences, astronomy, and film and performing arts products.

As an island state, it would be worthy to look into ocean economy and ocean-based industries such as fisheries, aquaculture, and ocean recreation/sport.

In addition to our efforts to be more economically competitive, it is also important that we look into our State becoming more self-sustainable.

It is beneficial to look into a modern-self sustainable island life integrated with our building and strengthening of our ahupua’a system.

What is your plan to increase affordable housing in Hawaii, and to help the counties deal with homelessness?

Our local government plays a critical role in addressing the housing challenges faced by our residents.

I support efforts to provide Hawaii residents with affordable housing and shelter. Supporting programs such as the Loan Programs for Low/Moderate Income Homeowners, Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment Program, Rental and Utility Relief Programs,’Ohana Zones, Housing Trust Fund Program, etc. is apart of having an effective local housing strategy.

Some local housing policies we can look into are the creation and preservation of dedicated affordable housing units. Successful private-public partnership projects like Kahauiki Village should be replicated and supported.

What would you propose to help protect Hawaii residents’ health during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic?

We must continue our efforts to protect and prioritize our local’s health during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. That means continuing our efforts in having accessible vaccinations, encouraging mask usage, maintaining physical distance, and testing those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Fundamentally, we need to look at how we are valuing the welfare of our citizens in relation to focusing on the growth of our economy— this should always be our primary concern.

Also, we need to look into how to prepare for new variants and how to prevent economic and educational shutdowns.

Hawaii isn’t likely to see a repeat of this year’s $2 billion revenue surplus which allowed higher-than-normal spending on state programs and projects. If elected, what will your top spending priorities be?

Education, Health and Human Services, Housing, Public Safety, and Economy

What, if anything, should state government do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

Hawaii has State Laws Protecting the Right to Abortion. We as a state must anticipate and prepare for the potential increase of abortion cases that may arise on our islands due to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

At all cost, we must protect and strengthen our abortion laws; and ensure affordable access to abortion services.

What should state government do to support and improve public education in Hawaii?

We must empower our public schools and university, by focusing both on contemporary skills and learning, and ensuring our schools provide a healthy and safe learning environment.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

The critical factor of transparency and trust in government begins with good communication— ensuring that information is easily accessible and available. In turn, information can be used to determine the government’s accountability through its performance and proficiency.

I suggest we look into implementing a study or a pilot program for a more proficient e-government.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

I oppose the construction of the TMT on the Big Island because it is not pono.

It is unjust, unrighteous, and plain wrong.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Aloha mai kākou neighbors, my name is Shirley Templo, and I am running to be your next State Representative for House District 30 (Kalihi Kai, Airport, Hickam). I humbly ask your vote for this upcoming election.

I’m a Kalihi girl, born and raised. More so, I’m a dedicated and passionate advocate for our community. My main objective is to empower and serve our people.

I had the honor of serving you in various capacities including the Office of former Councilmember Joey Manahan, the Kalihi-Palama Neighborhood Board, the Farrington High School School Community Council, Keeping Up With Kalihi, and more.

When elected, I will be both an action-oriented public servant and collaborative law maker.

It is our time to strengthen the unity back in our commUNITY. I humbly ask that you consider voting for me as your next State Representative.

Mahalo piha,

Shirley Templo