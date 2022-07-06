2022 Election: U’i Kahue-Cabanting

Name on ballot:

U’i Kahue-Cabanting

Running for:

OHA At-Large Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

No answer submitted

Current occupation:

Kumu and Cultural Practitioner, Community Activist

Age:

55

Previous job history:

Self Employed, Ag, F & B, Hospitality

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Native Hawaiian (50%) Born & Raised. Active and activist in my communities as a Kumu, Cultural Practitioner, Hawaiian Homesteader and through many affiliations as Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations, Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, HTA’s Molokai DMAP Steering Committee and Task Force, LahainaTown Action Committee, Hana Business Council, Lana’i Chamber of Commerce and the newly emerging Kanaka Party to name a few, in the capacities of Member, Delegate, Representative, Chair and Director. I have taught at Pu’u Huluhulu, Hunananiho, Represented at Kahuku, and continue to push the envelope for Hawaiian Cultural rights as a practitioner and a kanaka in being self-sufficient, sustainable, independent and with the kuleana to perpetuate.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Support the countless, pono-community based programs that have the solutions to their communities’ top priorities (which are mirrored by OHA State-wide) by helping to be their foundation and support, spending the monies to empower them and make them sustainable and /or reach their goal. (As a community Based Program, they will already have the Na’au’ao and ‘ike for their top priorities – and the solutions. They may only require Kako’o me kokua – financial and otherwise in order to initiate and/or sustain)

What is one specific change you would like to see in OHA’s operations and what would you do to make it happen?

Actual representation and participation by all Islands. Try all options. Legally Challenge the State-Wide voting v.s. Actual Representation as provided by the American Constitution? Potentially restructure at the county level with top seats participating at the State level? Introduce new precedent due to Hawai’i’s unique position as evident by Clinton’s Apology, The legal opinion of the UN and Historical Documentation? (Illegal Occupation)

What should OHA do to help alleviate homelessness and increase home ownership among Native Hawaiians?

Please see answer to “Top Priorities..”

Also work With the SCHHA & HCDC while watchdogging DHHL. Work with State to use trust lands for Native Hawaiian Housing while Partnering with the Native Hawaiians of that particular Community. Recognize Native Hawaiians that are subsisting by CHOICE, Decriminalizing the lifestyle and supporting them with basic human services like emergency Medical and access to clean water and/or school, etc… necessities that may be missing but are essential. Support practice of culture and subsistence so that the ‘0hana can grow, be self sufficient and the end goal = Independent

Also work to relocate homeless not originally from Hawai’i (Transplant) with a o/w plane ticket, services already set in motion upon arrival (ie; Veteran services, human Services) not to exclude monetary kokua if necessary. (Yes, I said it) . Ultimately, preventing the “Sale of Hawai’i”, similar to that of New Zealand’s Land sale policy but even more restrictive for Resident’s with out koko. (again, I said it)

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

Limit Terms, Actual Representation. Mandatory Island meetings 2x a year accepting community input and Q & A. 3rd party audit (Hawaii based co.!!) every 10 years

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and what should OHA’s role be in the process?

Oppose. Protect the Mauna. Enough is enough.

What is the most pressing need for the people you seek to represent and what can the Office of Hawaiian Affairs do to address that need?

Mitigate the influx of travelers into the state of Hawai’i. (@ 30K + travelers a day (potentially & reality) into the state of Hawai’i, we are once again running ALL of our resources-across the board, into the point of no return!) Compose a short EIS, compare pre-pandemic/pandemic and current and show results to the communities, the HTA, Mayors and Governor. Have all participate in a formal, broadcasted, Social media exploited message to ALL Transportation Carriers into the state to lessen and manage the number of flights to a more sustainable number. If unsuccessful, send the message directly to travelers. (Ex. Governor Ige in 2021) Generally speaking, any program can not be successful if it’s use can not be forecasted. And across the board means across the board – Medical Services, Infrastructure, Labor Force, Housing, Reefs, Water tables, Hiking Trails, Food security, gas – EVERYTHING. It’s a variable that has to be able to be managed.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am running as a Native Hawaiian for a Native Hawaiian Agency, “AT LARGE” (State-Wide). The original intent for OHA was to have individual Island Representation along with two seats At-Large for higher population density and two for Rural or lesser density. Out of 11 candidates for the three At-Large seats that are open in this election – I am the only candidate NOT from O’ahu. And yet, O’ahu will call the Election just like it does for the Island Reps. Please Give our Neighbor Islands and rural Communities Representation. I ask for your vote.