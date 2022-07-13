Rep. Matthew LoPresti charged for alleged drunk driving

Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti has been charged for alleged drunk driving last month.

A complaint was filed today against LoPresti following his arrest on the night of June 16, when Honolulu Police Department officers saw his vehicle parked on the shoulder lane of Fort Weaver Road. Responding officers reportedly smelled alcohol on LoPresti’s breath and arrested him after he declined to take a field sobriety test.

HPD later released body-worn camera footage of LoPresti’s arrest.

His plea and arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

LoPresti, a Democrat, represents Ewa Villages, Ocean Pointe and Ewa Beach. He is running for reelection this year as the only Democrat candidate. Three Republican candidates are also in the running for the seat.