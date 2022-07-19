Maui police identify man pulled unresponsive from ocean off of Kahekili Highway

Maui police have identified a man who was pulled unresponsive from the ocean on the isle’s north shore on Saturday morning.

Police said at about 10:23 a.m., first responders were called to mile marker 38 at Kahekili Highway due to a call about an unresponsive man floating in the water about 50 yards offshore.

Responders brought the man to shore, but no life-saving measures were performed because medic personnel declared him dead.

Police have since identified the man as Virgilio Seatriz Jr., 53, of Lahaina.

Seatriz was reported missing by his family and was last seen Thursday at his place of employment in Honokowai.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Mr. Seatriz’s family and friends,” said MPD in a news release.

Police said, based on a preliminary investigation, there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled. The investigation remains ongoing.