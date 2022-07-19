Mexican Tajín is perfect for chicken, seafood

Tajín is a Mexican seasoning made from dried, ground red chiles, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. It is great sprinkled over fresh cut fruit like mango and pineapple, or rimmed on an ice cold margarita. But it is also an easy way to add chile and lime to your favorite grilled meats, rubs or sauces. In this dish, the lime in the Tajín balances out the sweetness from the agave syrup, while the red chiles complement the smoky flavor of the chipotles. Serve the chicken as is or on toasted hamburger buns with a schmear of mayonnaise, chopped grilled scallions, cilantro leaves and sliced pickled jalapeños. This Tajín sauce also would pair well with grilled bass, cod or salmon, or with shrimp skewers.

Tajín Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

• Vegetable oil, for the grill

• 8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

• Sea salt (or kosher salt)

• 1/2 cup light agave syrup or honey

• 1/2 cup fresh orange juice

• 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

• 3 chipotle chiles in adobo, finely chopped, plus 1/4 cup adobo sauce

• 6 garlic cloves, finely grated

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon Tajín Clásico

• 8 scallions, root ends trimmed

• 1/2 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems