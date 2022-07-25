Maui County distributing free COVID-19 test kits Tuesday

The County of Maui is offering free home COVID-19 test kits to residents at a drive-thru distribution event on Tuesday.

The county, in partnership with the federal government and Malama I Ke Ola, will distribute free test kits from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku.

“Maui County, like so many other places, is in the midst of a new COVID-19 surge, from the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a news release. “We know that when new cases rise, so does the demand for testing, so we ordered nearly 200,000 at-home test kits as soon as we learned how contagious these new sub-variants are.”

In all, 90,000 home test kits — with two tests per kit — will be distributed. Up to six free kits will be distributed per vehicle.

Officials said residents arriving Tuesday should enter Kanaloa Drive from Kahului Beach Road, and turn right at the entrance to Maehara Baseball Stadium. After receiving the test kits, drivers can exit onto Kanaloa Drive near baseball field No. 3.

No walk-ups will be allowed, and drivers are asked to wear face masks.

The first test should be taken 48 hours after close exposure to ensure more accurate test results, the county said. If the test is negative, continue to test daily for five days.

“Even if you are completely healthy today, this is a good time to stock up on home test-kits,” said the Maui County news release. “If you should wake up feeling ill, stay home and isolate. The accuracy of at-home testing depends on your ability to follow the step-by-step instructions. Make sure to swab both nostrils and wait for the appropriate time to see your results.”

Maui County also continues to offer free COVID testing to residents through Minit-Medical clinics in Central, South and West Maui. For details, visit mauinuistrong.info.