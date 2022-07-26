‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcycle in California

A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries Sunday after colliding with “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa’s car in Southern California, officials said.

The incident occurred near Calabasas when the motorcyclist “crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes” while driving along a curve on Old Topanga Road, the California Highway Patrol said in an incident report obtained by the Daily News.

The highway patrol says the motorcycle went “directly into the path” of Momoa’s” 1970 Oldsmobile and hit the front-left side of the car, ejecting the motorcyclist, whom officials identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan.

Momoa tracked down another driver to call 911, and Avagimyan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according officials. Momoa didn’t report any injuries.

A video taken after the collision that was shared by TMZ shows Momoa walking toward his car while emergency responders were at the scene.

The 42-year-old Momoa is best known for starring as the title superhero in 2018′s “Aquaman.” He also played the character in the DC Universe crossover films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League,” and has an “Aquaman” sequel due out next year.

Momoa also played Khal Drogo on the HBO series “Game of Thrones” and Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film adaptation of “Dune.”

