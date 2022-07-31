Lanes of Kamehameha Highway near Kahana to reopen Monday for school traffic

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply will reopen all lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park starting Monday to accommodate the school traffic rush.

Lanes will open from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, while one contraflow lane will be available until Aug. 15 outside those hours, BWS said.

On July 16, BWS closed the highway to motorists in both directions to repair a 30-inch water main break that undermined the road. In a statement, BWS said the contraflow lane will allow crews to safely repair the roadway and make replacements under Kahana bridge.

BWS advises motorists to expect delays and exercise caution when traveling near the area.

“To finalize the road repairs all lanes in the area may be closed overnight for resurfacing work. The public will be notified seven days in advance prior to the full nighttime closure takes place,” according to a BWS news release. “The BWS apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates everyone’s kokua during this process.”