Big Island police investigating a body found parially buried

Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a partially buried body found Wednesday evening in the Kau district on a remote side road off of Highway 11, south of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park boundary.

An autopsy was conducted Friday morning, but the results are pending.

Detectives are now reviewing active missing person cases. Attempts to positively identify the victim will likely be accomplished by DNA comparison. The name of the deceased will be released once the victim is identified and next of kin is notified.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Det. Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378. His email is Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.