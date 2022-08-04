Hawaii Health Department reports monkeypox case on Maui, bringing state total to 12

The Hawaii Department of Health this afternoon announced an additional case of monkeypox in a Maui resident who traveled outside of the state, bringing the total number of cases in Hawaii to 12.

The news of the additional case comes as U.S. health officials today declared monkeypox a public health emergency — a step that may increase access to treatments, services and funds to fight the virus.

“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, but action now is essential for protecting public health,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan in a news release. “We continue to ensure that case investigation continues, and that testing and vaccination are available — especially in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak.”

The first monkeypox case in Hawaii was reported June 3 in an adult Oahu resident who had recently traveled to an area with confirmed monkeypox cases, and who was hospitalized at Tripler Army Medical Center.

DOH last Wednesday began offering appointments for the first dose of monkeypox vaccinations to Hawaii residents ages 18 and older at higher risk.

The vaccinations are still available to those who meet the following criteria:

>> Individuals who have had exposure to other individuals with confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox virus within the last 14 days.

>> Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high risk intimate contact in venues or areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading in the last 14 days

To make an appointment, call DOH at 808-586-4462. The phone line is from available from 7:45 a.m to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. If calling outside of regular business hours, individuals can leave a voicemail.

On Maui, appointments are also available through the Malama I Ke Ola Health Center by calling 808-871-7772.