Lahaina Fish Company reopens after approved follow-up inspection

The state Department of Health said today it issued a green card and approved the reopening of Lahaina Fish Company after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

The Front Street restaurant received a red placard July 26 after an inspection discovered a serious roach infestation. The establishment was immediately closed.

The department required the eatery to increase pest control treatments, submit a treatment plan and conduct deep cleaning to remove food debris and grease buildup.

A follow up inspection on Aug. 4 found the most critical violations resolved, health officials said.