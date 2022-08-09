A gussied-up cherry dish

Gorgeous, shiny cherries straight from the market are the ideal finish to a meal – just put them in a big bowl and take them to the table. If, however, you feel a need to serve a “real” dessert, try these easy, slightly gussied-up cherries, which are really a kind of simplified version of brandied cherries. Fresh cherries are ideal, but frozen cherries will do in a pinch.
Cherry Compote With Almonds
Ingredients:
• 1 pound/454 grams pitted fresh cherries
• 1/4 cup/50 grams sugar
• 2 tablespoons orange or almond liqueur, such as Cointreau
• A few drops of almond extract
• 1 cup/142 grams whole blanched almonds (see Tip below)
Directions:
Put cherries in a low, wide skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle with sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until cherries are heated through and a syrup has formed at the bottom of the pan, 5-8 minutes.
Turn off heat. Add orange liqueur and almond extract. Stir in blanched almonds.
Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate until time to serve. (It keeps for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.) Serve chilled.
Total time: 10 minutes, plus chilling, serves 4-6.
Tip:
To blanch almonds, place a handful of whole natural almonds in a bowl and pour boiling water over them.
After 5 minutes, drain almonds. While they’re still warm, slip off the skins.
