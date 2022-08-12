Hawaii Health Department to offer monkeypox vaccinations at Blaisdell Center

The Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox will be available at Blaisdell Center this Sunday to those that are eligible, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

Appointments are now open for vaccinations, which will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Avenue, and during the same hours on Aug. 20.

DOH is requiring appointments, which can be made by calling 808-586-4462 or online at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax. The vaccines are also available at community partner sites on Oahu and on neighbor isles.

Due to limited supply, DOH is only offering the Jynneos vaccine to those at highest risk.

To be eligible, Hawaii residents 18 and older must meet one of the following criteria:

>> Individuals who have had exposure to individual(s) with confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox virus within the last 14 days.

>> Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high risk intimate contact in venues or areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading in the last 14 days.

Health officials said Jynneos is approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a two-dose vaccine for prevention of monkeypox disease in adults. Due to the limited supply and goal of protecting as many people as possible, DOH is only scheduling individuals for first doses at this time.

Officials also said since no vaccine is 100% effective, it is important for individuals to reduce their risk of potential exposure to monkeypox both before and after receiving a dose of the vaccine.