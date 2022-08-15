2021 edition of state data book released

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) today released the 2021 edition of the “State of Hawai‘i Data Book,” described as the single most comprehensive compilation of statistical information about Hawaii.

The book is in electronic form and available on the DBEDT website at: dbedt.hawaii.gov/economic/databook. The data may be downloaded in whole or in part as either PDF or Excel files.

Classified into 24 sections with 850 data tables, it covers a range of topics that include population, education, environment, economics, energy, real estate, construction, business enterprises, government, tourism and transportation.

“The Data Book provides detailed information on all aspects of our state. Along with historical trends, readers can find how COVID-19 impacted our lives and the economy in the past two years and the progress of the recovery,” DBEDT Director Mike McCartney said in a news release. “The Data Book is one of the popular data products produced by DBEDT and has over 50 years of history.”