Hawaii island firefighters extinguish blaze at historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished an early morning fire that gutted the historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre in Kailua-Kona.

The Hawaii County Fire Department sent 19 personnel with the first unit responding to 76-5925 Mamalahoa Highway at 7:55 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 8:06 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke visible from the structure, which was described as fully involved.

No other occupants were on the scene upon arrival. Personnel extinguished the fire at 9:40 a.m. and other units assisted with salvage and overhaul.

No injuries were reported.

Details about the cause of the fire and damage estimate were not immediately available.