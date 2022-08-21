Hawaii island firefighters extinguish blaze at historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished an early morning fire that gutted the historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre in Kailua-Kona.
The Hawaii County Fire Department sent 19 personnel with the first unit responding to 76-5925 Mamalahoa Highway at 7:55 a.m. They arrived on the scene at 8:06 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke visible from the structure, which was described as fully involved.
No other occupants were on the scene upon arrival. Personnel extinguished the fire at 9:40 a.m. and other units assisted with salvage and overhaul.
No injuries were reported.
Details about the cause of the fire and damage estimate were not immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.