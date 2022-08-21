Man, 34, in critical condition after being thrown from motorcycle

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday night after he was ejected from his motorcycle at the intersection near Kaneohe Ranch.

Police said a man riding a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Kalanianaole Highway and approached the intersection of Kamehameha Highway when his motorcycle braked, skid into the grassy median and ejected him.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service transported him to an area hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Police said it appears that speed was a factor in the collision, but have yet to determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.