Fire chars Wailuku apartment, displaces 4

The Maui Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a residential apartment complex in Wailuku Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Loke Street just after 5:10 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from a second-floor unit of an apartment building, the fire department said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 7:05 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross assisted four people displaced from their home.
Damage was estimated at $101,000 to the structure and its contents.
