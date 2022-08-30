Fire chars Wailuku apartment, displaces 4

The Maui Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a residential apartment complex in Wailuku Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Loke Street just after 5:10 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from a second-floor unit of an apartment building, the fire department said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 7:05 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross assisted four people displaced from their home.

Damage was estimated at $101,000 to the structure and its contents.