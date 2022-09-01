Honolulu police to set up DUI checkpoints during Labor Day weekend

The Honolulu Police Department will conduct multiple impaired driving checkpoints and increase traffic enforcement at unannounced times and locations across Oahu through the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The Traffic Division urges all motorists to be responsible by doing the following:

>> Do not drive impaired.

>> Do not speed or drive recklessly

>> Do not drive distracted.

Capt. James Slayter of the Traffic Division said impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving are the leading causes of fatal and critical crashes. “This is not new information, yet we continue to see these preventable tragedies occur over and over again.”

There have been 56 critical and fatal collisions on Oahu alone so far this year.

“Each crash can negatively impact so many lives,” Slayter said.

Police are asking the public to do their part and commute safely on the road at all times.