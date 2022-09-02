Hawaii Health Department reports two more monkeypox cases, bringing state total to 25

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported two additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total reported in the state since early June to 25.

DOH said it has identified an additional case in an Oahu resident with a history of travel outside of the state, and another in a Hawaii island resident whose case remains under investigation. These additional two cases come just a few days after an additional Oahu case was identified on Tuesday.

The tally now includes 18 on Oahu, including a nonresident, three on Hawaii island, two on Maui, and two non-residents on Kauai.

DOH said it continues to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all reported cases.

Additionally, the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox is available statewide to eligible residents.

All vaccination sites are primarily offering intradermal vaccination, which is administered under the skin instead of into the muscle tissue, according to DOH. The department says this technique provides the same, high level of protection from monkeypox virus while allowing more people in Hawaii to be protected.

There are about 1,270 vials of Jynneos available in Hawaii, according to DOH, and each vial can offer four to five doses. More than 2,000 doses have been administered.

The Jynneos vaccine is a two-dose series administered at least 28 days apart. DOH is taking appointments for second doses.

Vaccination eligibility for Hawaii residents includes:

>> Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

>> Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;

>> Persons with severe immune compromise (e.g., advanced HIV infection, active cancer treatment, high-dose steroids) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

>> People in certain occupational risk groups.

Appointments for the Jynneos vaccines can be scheduled via DOH at 808-586-4462 or at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax.

Other providers of the Jynneos vaccines include:

>> Malama I Ke Ola on Maui at 808-871-7772

>> Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on Oahu (Waianae and Kapolei) at 808-427-0442

>> Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (Honolulu) at 808-521-2437

>> Kaiser Permanente on Oahu (Mapunapuna) at 808-432-2000, prompt 1

>> Hamakua-Kohala Health (Hawaii island) at 808-930-2751

>> Malama Pono Health Services (Kauai) at 808-246-9577