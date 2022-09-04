Man, 68, dies in hit-and-run in Kailua

A 68-year-old pedestrian died early Saturday morning following a hit-and-run in the Kailua area.

At about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police said the man, 68, was walking in the westbound lanes of traffic on Mokapu Boulevard by Ilipilo Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

The man was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Police said the man was outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. Shortly after the crash, police located the vehicle that left the scene.

At this time, police have yet to determine whether speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the collision.

This marks the 35th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 33 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.