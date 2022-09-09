Flash flood warning covers portion of Maui; South Kihei Road closed

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui, effective until 5:15 p.m. today due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

At 2:22 p.m., Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that nearly stationary heavy showers near Kihei have led to the closure of South Kihei Road near Kalama park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Maui County officials said South Kihei Road is closed from Waimahaihai Street to Kanani Road due to flooding, as is Liloa Hema Drive from Keonekai Road to Alaku Road. “Officers are reporting closure due to water runoff, gulch is flooding, and debris on roadway,” county officials said

Flooding has also been reported at Waimahaihai Street and Keala Place in Kihei.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.

Normally dry gulches that run through Kihei and Makena will likely have flowing water this afternoon, NWS said.

Officials advise the public to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry, and to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

The warning may need to be extended beyond 5:15 p.m. if flooding persists.

The warning replaces the flood advisory issued for the island of Maui earlier this afternoon.