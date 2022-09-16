Honolulu firefighters airlift four hikers from Central, West Oahu trails

Honolulu firefighters were busy rescuing four hikers at two sites today — one at the Kaala Trail in Waianae and three on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:50 a.m. for an injured woman in her 30s at Kaala Trail. HFD said the woman was injured while hiking and unable to descend the trail on her own.

Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first arriving at about noon.

After a medical assessment, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the hiker to a landing zone at Kaupuni Neighborhood Park in Waianae, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:10 p.m.

Then at 2:42 p.m., HFD responded to another call for three women who had been hiking for over four hours at Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail and were unable to descend on their own.

Four units with 12 personnel responded, with the first arriving at the scene at about 3 p.m.

After locating the hikers, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter also airlifted the three to a landing zone at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park. Medical care was declined.

HFD said all personnel were accounted for with no injuries.

HFD reminds hikers to know their physical abilities and limitations and to select trails that can be enjoyed safely. In case of an emergency, a fully charged cellphone plus an external back-up battery can be a lifesaver while hiking. In addition, staying on the trail greatly reduces chances of getting injured or lost.