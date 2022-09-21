State installing raised crosswalks in Kailua, Kaneohe to improve pedestrian safety

The state is installing a series of raised crosswalks in Kailua and Kaneohe in an effort to improve road safety, starting next Monday.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says crews will begin on Kailua Road in the vicinity of Koolau Farmers at 1127 Kailua Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Monday, and continue on to parts of Kalanianaole Highway, Kaneohe Bay Drive and Mokapu Boulevard in October.

Each installation will be performed over the course of two days, weather permitting.

These existing crosswalks will be raised because they are not coupled with a traffic signal, HDOT said, and are heavily used by the community.

“Raised crosswalks promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalks and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce vehicle speed at the crosswalk,” said HDOT in a news release.

Installations are scheduled as follows:

>> Monday and Tuesday: Kailua Road/Koolau Farmers (1126 Kailua Road)

>> Sept. 28 and 29: Kailua Road/Uluoa Street

>> Sept. 30 and Oct. 3: Kalanianaole Highway/Ulupuni Street

>> Oct. 4 and 5: Kalanianaole Highway /Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility

>> Oct. 6 and 7: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Castle High School

>> Oct. 10 and 11: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Namoku Street

>> Oct. 12 and 13: Kaneohe Bay Drive/Mikiola Drive

>> Oct. 14 to 19: Mokapu Boulevard/Iliani Street, Mokapu Blvd./Iliwahi Loop

HDOT said one lane in each direction will remain open at all times, and that additional closures in coming weeks will be needed for the permanent striping of the crosswalks. This cannot be done at the same time as the installation because the striping will not adhere properly to new asphalt.