Visitor, 41, critically injured in Maui pedestrian collision

A 41-year-old visitor was critically injured after a vehicle struck her while she was standing on a road in Kihei Saturday.

The crash occurred on South Kihei road, about 300 feet south of Nanialii Place at about 7:20 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, of North Vernon, Ind., was standing in the southbound lane of South Kihei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima traveling south on the roadway hit her, the Maui Police Department said.

The pedestrian sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The Nissan driver, a 29-year-old Wailuku man, and his passenger, a 30-year-old Wailuku woman, were not injured.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Speed is not a factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors as police are continuing their investigation.