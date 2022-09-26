Visitor, 41, critically injured in Maui pedestrian collision

A 41-year-old visitor was critically injured after a vehicle struck her while she was standing on a road in Kihei Saturday.
The crash occurred on South Kihei road, about 300 feet south of Nanialii Place at about 7:20 p.m.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, of North Vernon, Ind., was standing in the southbound lane of South Kihei Road when a blue 2010 Nissan Altima traveling south on the roadway hit her, the Maui Police Department said.
The pedestrian sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center.
The Nissan driver, a 29-year-old Wailuku man, and his passenger, a 30-year-old Wailuku woman, were not injured.
Police said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Speed is not a factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors as police are continuing their investigation.
