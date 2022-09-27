Hawaii Pacific Health breaks ground on new Straub clinic in Mililani

Hawaii Pacific Health this morning broke ground on a new clinic at the Town Center of Mililani shopping center, slated to be three times larger than the existing one.

The new, 24,000-square-foot Straub Medical Center Clinic, upon completion, will serve people of all ages in Central Oahu, according to HPH, and is projected to open in 2024.

The new clinic will offer primary and urgent care, as well as specialty care from OB-GYNs, sports medicine physicians and dermatologists, along with other specialists on a rotating basis. Imaging and laboratory services will also be available.

“The communities in Central Oahu are growing, and so are the needs of those who call these areas home,” said Dr. Leslie Chun, CEO of HPH Medical Group, in a news release. “This new clinic will allow our physicians to treat an even broader scope of health care in one central, easy-to-access location.”

The new clinic will be built in the parking lot between Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and the Hele Gas Station, which is just across from Straub’s current clinic at the Town Center at 95-1249 Meheula Parkway.

Upon completion, HPH said the new clinic will be Straub’s largest neighborhood clinic in Hawaii.