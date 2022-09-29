Ookala brush fire prompts evacuation of residents

The Hawaii Fire Department is evacuating residents in Ookala on Hawaii island because of a brush fire in the area.

Mayor Mitch Roth said in a social media post that the evacuation is a precautionary measure and that the Paauilo Gym has been opened as an emergency shelter.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said that the fire has burned about 10 acres of land as of 2 p.m. today. The fire is located in the Hamakua District, near the 30 Mile Marker, makai of Old Mamalahoa Highway.

So far no structures are threatened by the fire. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area as firefighters attempt to control the brush fire.