Girl, 5, and woman seriously injured when vehicle crashes into Kaimuki home

Two people, including a 5-year-old girl, were seriously injured when a vehicle struck a home in Kaimuki this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of 3rd and Harding avenues after two vehicle occupants, a 71-year-old woman and a child, sustained injuries after the vehicle crashed into a home at about 7:20 a.m.
Firefighters safely assisted the two out of the vehicle.
EMS said the woman sustained multiple injuries and was taken in serious condition to a hospital. The girl was also taken in serious condition to a hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.