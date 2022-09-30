Girl, 5, and woman seriously injured when vehicle crashes into Kaimuki home

Two people, including a 5-year-old girl, were seriously injured when a vehicle struck a home in Kaimuki this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of 3rd and Harding avenues after two vehicle occupants, a 71-year-old woman and a child, sustained injuries after the vehicle crashed into a home at about 7:20 a.m.

Firefighters safely assisted the two out of the vehicle.

EMS said the woman sustained multiple injuries and was taken in serious condition to a hospital. The girl was also taken in serious condition to a hospital.