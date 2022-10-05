comscore Access gate to Queen’s Bath on Kauai closed through winter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Access gate to Queen’s Bath on Kauai closed through winter

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:54 pm
  • COURTESY KAUAI COUNTY Kauai County officials have closed the access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville through winter for public safety.

    COURTESY KAUAI COUNTY

    Kauai County officials have closed the access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville through winter for public safety.

Kauai County officials have closed the access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville, and will keep it closed through winter in the interest of public safety.

“Access to the gate is closed due to hazardous ocean conditions and anticipation of the winter season,” said Ocean Safety Bureau Chief David Kalani Vierra in a news release. “We urge the public that entry in these hazardous conditions can result in injuries or drownings and puts the lives of our first responders at risk.”

In March, Kauai first responders rescued a 16-year-old girl trapped on the rocks at the Queen’s Bath tidepool, surrounded by dangerous surf.

Then in April, Kauai lifeguards rescued a father and son from Utah who were swept into waters off of Queen’s Bath. Fortunately, a bystander had thrown a rescue tube to the pair in the water, and shortly afterwards, lifeguards from a roving patrol unit were able to reach them and bring them to safety.

For up-to-date information on Kauai ocean conditions and ocean safety, the public should speak to a county lifeguard or visit hawaiibeachsafety.com.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii lawmakers urge Kaiser to resolve strike, improve mental health care

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up