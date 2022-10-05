Access gate to Queen’s Bath on Kauai closed through winter

Kauai County officials have closed the access gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville, and will keep it closed through winter in the interest of public safety.

“Access to the gate is closed due to hazardous ocean conditions and anticipation of the winter season,” said Ocean Safety Bureau Chief David Kalani Vierra in a news release. “We urge the public that entry in these hazardous conditions can result in injuries or drownings and puts the lives of our first responders at risk.”

In March, Kauai first responders rescued a 16-year-old girl trapped on the rocks at the Queen’s Bath tidepool, surrounded by dangerous surf.

Then in April, Kauai lifeguards rescued a father and son from Utah who were swept into waters off of Queen’s Bath. Fortunately, a bystander had thrown a rescue tube to the pair in the water, and shortly afterwards, lifeguards from a roving patrol unit were able to reach them and bring them to safety.

For up-to-date information on Kauai ocean conditions and ocean safety, the public should speak to a county lifeguard or visit hawaiibeachsafety.com.