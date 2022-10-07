Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022 Today Updated 10:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today FOOTBALL ILH: Damien at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m. OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Campbell at Waianae, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Waipahu at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m. SOCCER PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School. TENNIS College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 4 p.m. at UH tennis complex. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH Division II girls playoffs: if necessary. SATURDAY AIR RIFLERY ILH: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific (boys and girls); Punahou at Saint Louis (boys); Punahou vs. La Pietra (girls) at Saint Louis; Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts (girls); Island Pacific at Hanalani (boys and girls). CHEERLEADLING ILH: Meet No. 2, 6 p.m. at Saint Louis. CROSS COUNTRY College men and women: Hawaii Pacific Invitational, 7:30 a.m. at Kahuku Golf Course. ILH: Meet No. 2, 8:30 a.m. at Saint Louis. OIA: Divisional Championships, Eastern Division, 8:30 a.m.; Western Division, 2 p.m. Both meets at Central Oahu Regional Park. FOOTBALL ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Saint Louis (I-AA) at Kamehameha (I-AA), 7 p.m. OIA Open Division: Mililani at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Aiea at Castle, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division II: McKinley at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki. 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt. KAYAKING ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 9:20 a.m.; girls heats at 10 a.m.; finals at 10:40 a.m. at Ala Wai Canal. TENNIS College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex. USTA National L2 Tournament:, 18-under boys/girls, singles/doubles, 8:30 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym or at Shark Tank. ILH Division I girls playoffs: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Both matches start at noon. ILH Division II girls playoffs: if necessary. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha. Water Polo ILH Boys Mid-Pacific 10, Le Jardin 5 Goal-Scorers—Le Jardin: Walker Slay 2, Achilles Thorton, Shore Flores, Colby Gray. Mid-Pacific: Bailey Bhattacharyya 3, Finley Razee 3, Derek Hunsaker 2, Nelu Racsa 2. Kamehameha 8, ‘Iolani 2 Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Vance Maeshiro, Spencer Churchill. Kamehameha: Camden Fong 3, Drew Apuna, Kama`ehu Danner, Wynn Ferreira, Oliko Hudgens, Shane Koki. Volleyball OIA Kapolei def. Campbell 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 Mililani def. Radford 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 Nanakuli def. Aiea 25-13, 25-23, 25-23 ILH Le Jardin def. Punahou II 17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 Maryknoll def. ‘Iolani II 25-9, 25-17, 25-3 La Pietra def. Island Pacific 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 Hawaii Baptist def. Damien 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 30-28 Previous Story Television and radio – Oct. 7, 2022