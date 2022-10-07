Scoreboard – Oct. 7, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Campbell at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Waipahu at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Pearl City,

7 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

TENNIS

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 4 p.m. at UH tennis complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division II girls playoffs: if necessary.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific (boys and girls); Punahou at Saint Louis (boys); Punahou vs. La Pietra (girls) at Saint Louis; Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts (girls); Island Pacific at Hanalani (boys and girls).

CHEERLEADLING

ILH: Meet No. 2, 6 p.m. at Saint Louis.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Hawaii Pacific Invitational, 7:30 a.m. at Kahuku Golf Course.

ILH: Meet No. 2, 8:30 a.m. at Saint Louis.

OIA: Divisional Championships, Eastern Division, 8:30 a.m.; Western Division, 2 p.m. Both meets at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Saint Louis (I-AA) at Kamehameha (I-AA), 7 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Aiea at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki. 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprints, boys heats at 9:20 a.m.; girls heats at 10 a.m.; finals at 10:40 a.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

TENNIS

College women: UH Anuenue Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex.

USTA National L2 Tournament:, 18-under boys/girls, singles/doubles, 8:30 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym or at Shark Tank.

ILH Division I girls playoffs: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Both matches start at noon.

ILH Division II girls playoffs: if necessary.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m. Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

Water Polo

ILH Boys

Mid-Pacific 10, Le Jardin 5

Goal-Scorers—Le Jardin: Walker Slay 2, Achilles Thorton, Shore Flores, Colby Gray. Mid-Pacific: Bailey Bhattacharyya 3, Finley Razee 3, Derek Hunsaker 2, Nelu Racsa 2.

Kamehameha 8, ‘Iolani 2

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Vance Maeshiro, Spencer Churchill. Kamehameha: Camden Fong 3, Drew Apuna, Kama`ehu Danner, Wynn Ferreira, Oliko Hudgens, Shane Koki.

Volleyball

OIA

Kapolei def. Campbell 25-19, 25-16, 25-16

Mililani def. Radford 25-14, 25-11, 25-12

Nanakuli def. Aiea 25-13, 25-23, 25-23

ILH

Le Jardin def. Punahou II 17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

Maryknoll def. ‘Iolani II 25-9, 25-17, 25-3

La Pietra def. Island Pacific 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Hawaii Baptist def. Damien 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 30-28