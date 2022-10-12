Heavy rain in central, windward Oahu prompts flood advisory

Heavy rain over central and windward Oahu has prompted a flood advisory until this evening.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the island this afternoon after radar indicated heavy rain over windward and central Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour, with the heaviest rain falling near Pearl City and Kaneohe.

Additional showers will be possible through this evening. The advisory will last until 7:45 p.m., forecasters said.

There could be minor flooding on roads, streams and poor drainage areas.

Some of the areas that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa, Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.

Forecasters advised the public to stay from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.