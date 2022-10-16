Man, 18, dies after crashing pickup truck into tree on Hawaii island

An 18-year-old man died this afternoon following a solo vehicle crash in Captain Cook on Hawaii island.

Hawaii County police have positively identified the teen as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa of Kona.

Police received a 9:18 a.m. call today and determined that a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading west on Napoopoo Road, ran off the right shoulder then crashed into a large tree, police said. Ellis-Noa was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he later died at 1:30 p.m.

Police said they believe that speed was a factor in the crash. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

A coroner’s inquest investigation is underway. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.

This marked the 29th traffic fatality this year compared to 20 deaths at the same time last year.