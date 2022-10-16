Man, 18, dies after crashing pickup truck into tree on Hawaii island

An 18-year-old man died this afternoon following a solo vehicle crash in Captain Cook on Hawaii island.
Hawaii County police have positively identified the teen as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa of Kona.
Police received a 9:18 a.m. call today and determined that a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading west on Napoopoo Road, ran off the right shoulder then crashed into a large tree, police said. Ellis-Noa was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he later died at 1:30 p.m.
Police said they believe that speed was a factor in the crash. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.
A coroner’s inquest investigation is underway. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.
This marked the 29th traffic fatality this year compared to 20 deaths at the same time last year.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.