At least 2 seriously injured after SUV veers off H-1 freeway in West Oahu

At least two people including a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured after a sport utility vehicle veered off the side of the H-1 freeway and landed on a rock wall between two homes in West Oahu.

A black Tesla SUV was traveling east on the freeway and changed lanes when it collided with a silver Mazda sedan at about 10:55 a.m., said Maj. Ben Moszkowicz of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The Mazda continued left and struck the concrete center median.

Moszkowicz said the Tesla veered to the right, traveled up and over a grassy embankment and landed on a rock wall between two homes on Halahinano Street in Kapolei.

The Tesla driver and two passengers were taken in serious condition to a hospital, according to Moszkowicz.

But Emergency Medical Services reported a 52-year-old woman, one of three occupants of the vehicle that landed on the rock wall, was taken in stable condition to a hospital. The other two occupants, a 25-year-old woman and 5-year-old boy, were taken in serious condition to a hospital.

The Mazda driver suffered minor injuries and was taken in good condition to a hospital.